Traffic

Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 4:21 pm
The scene of the crash at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue. Twitter / @TPSOperations

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in North York on Wednesday.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Twitter account, the crash happened at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital via an emergency run, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 70s to hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers investigate.

