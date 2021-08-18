Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in North York on Wednesday.

According to posts on the Toronto Police Twitter account, the crash happened at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital via an emergency run, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 70s to hospital with critical injuries.

The intersection is closed as officers investigate.

COLLISION:

Yonge St + Finch Ave E

– pedestrian transported to hospital by emerg run

– intersection is closed for investigation#GO1569146

^ep2 pic.twitter.com/YShu0GjZ2y — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2021

