Mounties arrest man allegedly caught stealing bait car in West Kelowna

A Kelowna man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly stealing a bait car.

West Kelowna RCMP say they were notified just after 4:15 a.m., that a bait car deployed in the area had entered and moved from where it was parked.

The bait car’s location, speed and direction of travel were sent to officers, who then tactically flooded into outlying areas.

“Frontline officers intercepted the eastbound vehicle on Highway 97 south, near Westside Road where it had stopped,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“The driver and only occupant, a man known to police, was taken into custody.”

After arresting and identifying the suspect, officers determined the man was also allegedly breaching several orders previously imposed upon him by the courts. The suspect was also allegedly driving while prohibited.

Police say the suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kelowna, remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges.

To learn more about the bait car program, visit this website.

