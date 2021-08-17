Lake Country man wins $75K playing BC/49

Send this page to someone via email

A Lake Country man who won $75,000 in the May 26 BC/49 draw said his family will be his top priority.

Michael Calado purchased a winning ticket at the Otter Co-op in Aldergrove and matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number.

“I recall checking it on the (BCLC Lotto!) app and thought I had won $75,” Calado said. “When I checked it at the gas station it took me by surprise finding out it was $75,000.”

Calado plans to put most of the money aside for when his kids go to college and buy something nice for his wife.

2:33 York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ – Jul 17, 2021

Advertisement