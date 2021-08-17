Man in 70s critically injured after reported hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 70s has been critically injured after a reported hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 3 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, there were reports that a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and struck a pedestrian.

Police said the driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, which was later located abandoned.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the crash.

COLLISION: (vehicle description)

Martin Grove Rd + Eglinton Ave W

– vehicle located abandoned by officers

– please check dash cam if you were near the area

– heavy police presence in area#GO1562117

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 17, 2021

