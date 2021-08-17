Menu

Crime

Man in 70s critically injured after reported hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:29 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officials say a man in his 70s has been critically injured after a reported hit-and-run in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 3 p.m.

According to posts on the Toronto police Twitter account, there were reports that a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and struck a pedestrian.

Man and woman seriously injured after shooting in Toronto's northeast end

Police said the driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, which was later located abandoned.

Toronto paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the crash.

