Charlotte Yates named president of University of Guelph

After what the University of Guelph is describing as an “extensive and highly competitive search,” it has removed the interim tag from Charlotte Yates’s title, naming her president and vice-chancellor.

She becomes the first woman to hold the title in school history as she becomes the ninth person to hold the job.

“I am excited to advance the work currently underway to ensure that the University of Guelph continues its mission to improve life,” she stated.

Shauneen Bruder, chair of the school’s board of governors, credited Yates for guiding the school through the pandemic.

“U of G, like universities across Canada and around the world, has many challenges ahead as we look to sustain and enhance quality in an ever-changing educational landscape,” Bruder stated.

Last March, the school suspended its search and installed her in the role in the interim as the COVID-19 pandemic initially began and Franco Vaccarino’s term came to an end.

Yates had served as provost since 2015 and the university said since then she has built a strong leadership team that includes five new deans and other key academic leaders.

She previously served as dean of the faculty of social sciences at McMaster University.

—With files from Global News’ Matt Carty