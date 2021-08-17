Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charlotte Yates named president of University of Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:09 pm
Charlotte Yates has been appointed president of the University of Guelph. View image in full screen
Charlotte Yates has been appointed president of the University of Guelph. Supplied

After what the University of Guelph is describing as an “extensive and highly competitive search,” it has removed the interim tag from Charlotte Yates’s title, naming her president and vice-chancellor.

She becomes the first woman to hold the title in school history as she becomes the ninth person to hold the job.

Read more: University of Guelph pauses search for new president, names interim one

“I am excited to advance the work currently underway to ensure that the University of Guelph continues its mission to improve life,” she stated.

Shauneen Bruder, chair of the school’s board of governors, credited Yates for guiding the school through the pandemic.

Trending Stories

“U of G, like universities across Canada and around the world, has many challenges ahead as we look to sustain and enhance quality in an ever-changing educational landscape,” Bruder stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Nokom’s House’ Indigenous research lab planned for University of Guelph’s arboretum

Last March, the school suspended its search and installed her in the role in the interim as the COVID-19 pandemic initially began and Franco Vaccarino’s term came to an end.

Yates had served as provost since 2015 and the university said since then she has built a strong leadership team that includes five new deans and other key academic leaders.

She previously served as dean of the faculty of social sciences at McMaster University.

—With files from Global News’ Matt Carty

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagUniversity of Guelph tagU of G tagCharlotte Yates tagOntario university news tagCanadian University news tagGuelph president Charlotte Yates tagUGuelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers