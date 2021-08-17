Menu

Crime

Orillia man charged with robbery, other offences

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:32 pm
OPP say they've charged an Orillia man with a slew of offences following a robbery. View image in full screen
OPP say they've charged an Orillia man with a slew of offences following a robbery. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Orillia, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with a local robbery, police say.

On the morning of Aug. 1, officers received a call reporting that a man had robbed a victim at an Elgin Street address in Orillia.

Read more: Police investigate after person dies behind Orillia, Ont. business

According to police, the victim fled from the area, and when officers responded, they were told that the robbery took place a few days prior.

Police then established the suspect’s identity, though they weren’t able to find him.

Just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 11, police arrested the suspect.

Read more: Man dies in drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont.

James Booth, 35, from Orillia, has since been charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for a bail hearing on Aug. 12 in Barrie.

 

