Orillia man charged with robbery, other offences

Send this page to someone via email

An Orillia, Ont., man has been arrested and charged in connection with a local robbery, police say.

On the morning of Aug. 1, officers received a call reporting that a man had robbed a victim at an Elgin Street address in Orillia.

According to police, the victim fled from the area, and when officers responded, they were told that the robbery took place a few days prior.

Police then established the suspect’s identity, though they weren’t able to find him.

Just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 11, police arrested the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

James Booth, 35, from Orillia, has since been charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats causing death or bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for a bail hearing on Aug. 12 in Barrie.