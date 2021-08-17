Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 2:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough' Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a pickup truck on Chemong Road in Peterborough on Tuesday morning.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Chemong Road between Towerhill Road and Milllroy Drive for reports that a pedestrian was hit.

Read more: Mail carrier struck on Wolfe Street in Peterborough

Paramedics treated a man at the scene before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

His condition is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.

