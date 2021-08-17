Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough’s north end on Tuesday morning.
Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Chemong Road between Towerhill Road and Milllroy Drive for reports that a pedestrian was hit.
Paramedics treated a man at the scene before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.
His condition is not yet known.
Trending Stories
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments