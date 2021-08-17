Pedestrian struck on Chemong Road in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Peterborough’s north end on Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Chemong Road between Towerhill Road and Milllroy Drive for reports that a pedestrian was hit.

Read more: Mail carrier struck on Wolfe Street in Peterborough

Paramedics treated a man at the scene before taking him to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Chemong Road north of Millroy Drive. One person has been transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/AhYlmgQS8s — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

His condition is not yet known.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police.