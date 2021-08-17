Niagara College to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara College has joined the list of post-secondary institutions requiring COVID-19 vaccinations amid a return to campus this fall.

The forthcoming policy requires students, employees, contractors and visitors at a Niagara College campus to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or have had at least one dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization (WHO) approved dose by Sept. 7.

Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated after Oct. 18.

“With the recent rise in cases, including variants of concern, vaccination rates and increased access to vaccines, requiring vaccination for on-campus study and work is a significant step in ensuring the safety of the Niagara College community, and it helps to bring the college closer to an eventual full return to campus,” the school said in a release on Monday.

The school says current COVID-19 safety measures — screening, physical distancing, mask requirements and enhanced cleaning — will continue into the fall and until further notice.

Since the onset of the pandemic, officials say three terms of hybrid programming on Niagara College campuses, with close to half of students participating in classes or labs, have seen no reported incidents of on-campus transmission of the virus.

“Full policy and process will be released by Monday, August 23 and will include an accommodation process for those who are not vaccinated due to medical or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code,” the college said in a statement.