Crews assess damage caused by White Rock Lake fire on the west side of Okanagan Lake

About 3,000 people remain on an evacuation order due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has confirmed that 50 to 60 structures were significantly damaged overnight in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas off of Westside Road.

Officials will be contacting affected homeowners as soon as possible.

The EOC is asking everyone who has been placed on an evacuation order to leave the area immediately.

It added that a fire rescue boat had to be pulled off fire suppression duties Sunday night to rescue people who had not left the area.

Emergency response officials are also asking everyone, including boaters, to stay away from the area to allow aircraft and ground crews good access to the flames.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire grew on all flanks, but the most significant growth was in the northeast, from Naswhito Creek across Six Mile Creek, and on the east flank down into Okanagan Indian Band IR#1 and across Westside Road in the Fintry Park/Ewing area.

The blaze is now estimated at 64,720 ha.

Due to the significant fire activity Sunday, the B.C. Wildfire Service said every division is re-assessing containment lines for breaches and creating objectives going forward.

Crews, equipment and aerial resources will continue to defend remaining guards and containment lines.

According to BCWS, structure protection crews are working 24/7 around affected communities.

Poor visibility on Monday, due to smoke, has grounded all fixed-wing aircraft including air tankers.

Helicopters are flying and assisting in suppression response where needed.

Wildfire evacuees from both the White Rock Lake and Mount Law and Wildfires can now register by phone by calling the Emergency Support Services (ESS) call centre at 1-833-498-3770.

