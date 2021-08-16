University of Waterloo gives further details on COVID-19 vaccination plan for fall

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Waterloo provided further details on Monday for its COVID-19 plan to require all campus visitors to be vaccinated or tested for before they set foot on campus.

Last week, the school announced that all those visiting campus will have to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, beginning Sept. 1.

The school said students will be asked to declare whether they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days through an online portal. If anyone responds “no” or “prefer not to say,” the university will provide that person with information about vaccinations, booking appointments and other health measures.

Students who are not vaccinated will also be directed to a rapid antigen screening program and they will be expected to participate in screening twice a week.

“The University will require you to provide an attestation that the information you give is accurate and truthful to the best of your knowledge,” the school said in a memo Monday. “For those who are not vaccinated or choose not to answer, you will be asked to provide an attestation that you will participate in the rapid antigen screening program which will allow you to come to our campuses.”

The memo, which was signed by Vivek Goel, president and vice-chancellor, and James W.E. Rush, vice-president, academic and provost, and issued to students on Monday.

“We trust that our community members will act with integrity and honesty in completing these attestations,” it read.

“We will ask you to consent to providing proof of your vaccination or test result status at any time if it is required.”

UWaterloo says the information it collects from students, staff and visitors will remain confidential.

Starting September 1, everyone at #UWaterloo must provide an attestation that they are vaccinated whether they are coming to campus or not. This attestation will include consent to provide proof to the University if required. 🔗https://t.co/QA4AqMbuvJ pic.twitter.com/9O1Cj2A39K — University of Waterloo (@UWaterloo) August 16, 2021

