Canada

University of Waterloo gives further details on COVID-19 vaccination plan for fall

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 5:23 pm
A University of Waterloo sign. View image in full screen
A University of Waterloo sign. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The University of Waterloo provided further details on Monday for its COVID-19 plan to require all campus visitors to be vaccinated or tested for before they set foot on campus.

Last week, the school announced that all those visiting campus will have to self-declare their COVID-19 vaccination status, beginning Sept. 1.

Read more: COVID-19 — University of Waterloo students will need to self-declare vaccination status

The school said students will be asked to declare whether they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for at least 14 days through an online portal. If anyone responds “no” or “prefer not to say,” the university will provide that person with information about vaccinations, booking appointments and other health measures.

Students who are not vaccinated will also be directed to a rapid antigen screening program and they will be expected to participate in screening twice a week.

Story continues below advertisement

“The University will require you to provide an attestation that the information you give is accurate and truthful to the best of your knowledge,” the school said in a memo Monday. “For those who are not vaccinated or choose not to answer, you will be asked to provide an attestation that you will participate in the rapid antigen screening program which will allow you to come to our campuses.”

Trending Stories

The memo, which was signed by Vivek Goel, president and vice-chancellor, and James W.E. Rush, vice-president, academic and provost, and issued to students on Monday.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone on campus

“We trust that our community members will act with integrity and honesty in completing these attestations,” it read.

“We will ask you to consent to providing proof of your vaccination or test result status at any time if it is required.”

UWaterloo says the information it collects from students, staff and visitors will remain confidential.

