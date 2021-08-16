Menu

News

Coast Guard rescue distressed boater on Lake Ontario near Grafton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Coast Guard rescue boater in distress on Lake Ontario near Grafton' Coast Guard rescue boater in distress on Lake Ontario near Grafton
The Canadian Coast Guard rescued a man aboard a catamaran which toppled on Lake Ontario near Grafton on Saturday afternoon.

A boater was rescued after his catamaran toppled on Lake Ontario near Grafton on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a number of calls reporting a catamaran with one person aboard had flipped over on the wavy water off Grafton, 12 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Read more: Toronto man in Styrofoam boat rescued from Lake Ontario in Northumberland County

The Canadian Coast Guard based in Cobourg, along with Alnwick/Halidmand Township firefighters, Northumberland OPP, and Northumberland County Paramedics, attended the scene.

A crew aboard a Coast Guard inshore rescue boat took about 30 minutes to rescue the man, according to Pete Fisher, a freelance videographer for Global News Peterborough who captured the rescue on video.

The crew then tied a rope to the catamaran and hauled it, eventually managing to flip the boat upright again.

The operator of the boat was taken to the nearest shoreline where he was assessed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rescue tagCobourg tagNorthumberland County tagLake Ontario tagBoating tagCoast Guard tagCanadian Coast Guard tagGrafton tagBoater tagboat rescue tagboater rescued tag

