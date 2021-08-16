Coast Guard rescue distressed boater on Lake Ontario near Grafton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A boater was rescued after his catamaran toppled on Lake Ontario near Grafton on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:15 p.m., emergency services responded to a number of calls reporting a catamaran with one person aboard had flipped over on the wavy water off Grafton, 12 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Read more: Toronto man in Styrofoam boat rescued from Lake Ontario in Northumberland County

The Canadian Coast Guard based in Cobourg, along with Alnwick/Halidmand Township firefighters, Northumberland OPP, and Northumberland County Paramedics, attended the scene.

A crew aboard a Coast Guard inshore rescue boat took about 30 minutes to rescue the man, according to Pete Fisher, a freelance videographer for Global News Peterborough who captured the rescue on video.

The crew then tied a rope to the catamaran and hauled it, eventually managing to flip the boat upright again.

Story continues below advertisement

The operator of the boat was taken to the nearest shoreline where he was assessed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.