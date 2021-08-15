Two motorcycle accidents causing serious injuries and at least one death

Send this page to someone via email

Two serious motorcycle accidents took place Sunday morning in southern Quebec, killing at least one.

A 48-year-old man lost his life after going off the road in a curve in Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region. The accident occurred around 8.45 a.m. on Route 137, near Route Goddue.

The driver succumbed to his injuries in hospital, said the Sûreté du Québec. An investigation is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of this swerve.

A few hours later, an accident involving three motorcycles occurred on Highway 30 in the Bécancour sector, in Center-du-Québec, causing three serious injuries.

Shortly before noon, two motorcycles collided as one was traveling east and the other west. Following this impact, another motorcycle struck the debris on the roadway. The vehicles traveled in two separate groups.

“In total, we had four people who were transported to hospital, including three in serious condition and one slightly injured,” said SQ spokesperson, Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

This section of the highway was closed to traffic, causing a detour. An investigation is being carried out to shed light on the causes of the collision.

© 2021 The Canadian Press