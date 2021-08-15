COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 143 new cases, 74 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily case count since May 30 when 172 COVID-19 cases were reported.

The number of hospitalizations is down by three as of Sunday. There are 74 people currently in hospital including 10 patients receiving intensive care.

Sunday’s new cases are located in the far north west (5), far north central (4), far north east (2), north west (13), north central (15), north east (10), Saskatoon (37), central west (2), central east (6), Regina (7), south west (8), south central (10), and the south east zone (8).

The active case total for the province has gone up to 1,043.

The seven-day average of daily new cases has also gone up to 106, or 8.8 per 100,000.

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 2,283 COVID-19 doses since the province’s last update on Saturday. Currently, 676,065 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated.