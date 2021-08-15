Menu

Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan adds 143 new cases, 74 in hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 4:17 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan vaccine delivery for those under 40 slows down' COVID-19: Saskatchewan vaccine delivery for those under 40 slows down
Canada has entered the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than concern over the health of seniors, younger people are becoming more susceptible to the disease.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily case count since May 30 when 172 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Read more: Sask. Health warns of exposure on Aug. 6 Rider game shuttle

The number of hospitalizations is down by three as of Sunday. There are 74 people currently in hospital including 10 patients receiving intensive care.

Sunday’s new cases are located in the far north west (5), far north central (4), far north east (2), north west (13), north central (15), north east (10), Saskatoon (37), central west (2), central east (6), Regina (7), south west (8), south central (10), and the south east zone (8).

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports' Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports
Majority of Saskatchewan’s July COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people, province reports

The active case total for the province has gone up to 1,043.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven-day average of daily new cases has also gone up to 106, or 8.8 per 100,000.

Read more: What’s it like catching COVID-19 after vaccination?

Health care workers across Saskatchewan have administered 2,283 COVID-19 doses since the province’s last update on Saturday. Currently, 676,065 people in Saskatchewan are fully vaccinated.

