Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP searching for missing Montreal hiker near Algonquin Park

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 9:36 am
Police said 26-year-old daniel Zapata hasn't been seen since 11 a.m. Saturday . View image in full screen
Police said 26-year-old daniel Zapata hasn't been seen since 11 a.m. Saturday . Ontario Provincial Police/Handout

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a Montreal hiker who has gone missing while hiking along the northern edge of Algonquin Park on Saturday.

Police said 26-year-old Daniel Zapata was camping with another person in a remote and densely wooded area along Brent Road in Head, Clara and Maria, a township in Renfrew County. He left camp at around 11 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since, investigators said.

Trending Stories

Police were notified of the disappearance at around 6 p.m. Saturday and members of the Emergency response Team, canine and aviation units are part of the search.

Investigators said they are concerned for the man’s well being.

Zapata is described as being 5-foot-nine with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair in dreadlocks. At the time he went missing, investigators said he was wearing blue jeans with a blue and white striped T-shirt and Adidas shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to called 613-735-0188 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAlgonquin Park tagRenfrew County tagAlgonquin Park Missing Hiker tagAlgonquin Park Missing Man tagBrent Road tagHead Clara Maria Township tagMontreal Man Missing tagOttawa Missing HIker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers