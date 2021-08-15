OPP searching for missing Montreal hiker near Algonquin Park

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a Montreal hiker who has gone missing while hiking along the northern edge of Algonquin Park on Saturday.

Police said 26-year-old Daniel Zapata was camping with another person in a remote and densely wooded area along Brent Road in Head, Clara and Maria, a township in Renfrew County. He left camp at around 11 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since, investigators said.

Police were notified of the disappearance at around 6 p.m. Saturday and members of the Emergency response Team, canine and aviation units are part of the search.

Investigators said they are concerned for the man’s well being.

Zapata is described as being 5-foot-nine with a slim build and brown shoulder length hair in dreadlocks. At the time he went missing, investigators said he was wearing blue jeans with a blue and white striped T-shirt and Adidas shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to called 613-735-0188 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.