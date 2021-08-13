25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Manitoba

Manitoba’s COVID-19 test-positivity rate has dipped below the two per cent mark.
The province’s latest numbers show a rate of 1.9 per cent in Manitoba.
25 new cases were reported Friday with one new death.
71 people remain in hospital, while 11 are in intensive care.
When it comes to vaccinations, the number of eligible Manitobans with one dose remains at 80.7 per cent, while 73.8 per cent have both doses, which is up slightly from Thursday.
