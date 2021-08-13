Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 8:44 pm
25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Manitoba - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Manitoba’s COVID-19 test-positivity rate has dipped below the two per cent mark.

The province’s latest numbers show a rate of 1.9 per cent in Manitoba.

25 new cases were reported Friday with one new death.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Provinces divided on making use of COVID-19 passports. 

71 people remain in hospital, while 11 are in intensive care.

When it comes to vaccinations, the number of eligible Manitobans with one dose remains at 80.7 per cent, while 73.8 per cent have both doses, which is up slightly from Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCases tagCOVID update taghospitalizations tagCovid Numbers tagTest Positivity Rate tagManitoba numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers