Health

Waterloo Region reports 26 new COVID-19 cases as active cases rise to 147

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerns about holding federal election during 4th wave' Concerns about holding federal election during 4th wave
With a federal election expected to be called for Sept. 20, there's growing concern over whether running a campaign is safe. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam now says Canada has entered the fourth wave of COVID-19. Jamie Mauracher has reaction from doctors, and explains how the pandemic could affect when Canadians learn the election results.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 18,620.

Active cases increased by eight from the previous day to 147, as hospitalizations jumped by seven to 17 in the area.

Read more: Wilfrid Laurier University to require COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone on campus

The region’s coronavirus death toll of 286 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last confirmed on Thursday.

Another 21 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 18,182.

Meanwhile, 2,381 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region the previous day with public health reporting 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Waterloo Region hits 75% fully vaccinated milestone

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose

Trending Stories

The region also reported that more than 806,583 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

