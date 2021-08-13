Waterloo Region reports 26 new COVID-19 cases as active cases rise to 147

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s public health unit reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total case count to 18,620.

Active cases increased by eight from the previous day to 147, as hospitalizations jumped by seven to 17 in the area.

The region’s coronavirus death toll of 286 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last confirmed on Thursday.

Another 21 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing resolved cases to 18,182.

Meanwhile, 2,381 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region the previous day with public health reporting 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Roughly 84 per cent across the region have received at least one dose

The region also reported that more than 806,583 doses have been administered to Waterloo residents.

