‘Nokom’s House’ Indigenous research lab planned for University of Guelph’s arboretum

The University of Guelph says a new Indigenous research lab to be situated in its arboretum is believed to be the first of its kind at a Canadian university.

Nokom’s House will be a permanent, Indigenous land-based and community-engaged space with wellness and good relationships in its core, the university said.

“Nokom” is abbreviated from “nokomis” — an Ojibway word that means “my grandmother.”

U of G professors Kim Anderson, Sheri Longboat and Brittany Luby are leading the development, with the guidance of Indigenous community members and Elders.

All three are Indigenous, with Nokom’s House serving as their shared research lab, which will also be used by students along with communities and individuals for various research projects.

“We talk about decolonization and indigenization, about making space or reclaiming space for Indigenous peoples within the academy,” said Longboat, a Haudenosaunee Mohawk and band member of the Six Nations of the Grand River.

“It is such an important time for us to be doing this, given the political climate and increasing social awareness around the atrocities of Indian residential schools. An Indigenous research lab led by Indigenous women to make or reclaim space in the academy is truly powerful. This could contribute to great change.”

Longboat is a professor in the school of environmental design and rural development. Her research aims to bridge First Nations communities, government and industry partners to support self-determined Indigenous planning and development, the university said.

The design of the building is still in the development stages but the university said it will have characteristics of a home space or cabin, including a kitchen and large kitchen tables. It could also include a woodstove, lounge space, consultation room and a porch.

The area surrounding the building would see gardens, sacred fires and informal teaching structures.

“To be able to be in a land-based space and do that kind of exploration as research is really unique,” said Anderson, who is Métis and a professor in the department of family relations and applied nutrition.

“And it’s unique in terms of land-based work being done in a southern, urban location and a university campus. It will be a process of discovering what can happen when you create such a space.”

Her research actually focuses on enhancing relations among and between people, land, plants, animals and the spirit world.

Luby, whose paternal ancestors originate from Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, is a professor in the department of history. Her research expertise includes Anishinaabe family responses to settler encroachment with a special focus on water infrastructure.

“It doesn’t quite resonate when you’re in a brick building and looking at a PowerPoint screen,” she said. “I see Nokom’s House as providing us with an opportunity to reconnect with land as a teacher and to enliven Indigenous pedagogy at the University of Guelph.”

The university has approved a budget of $2.4 million for the project and a fundraising campaign is also underway, with over $53,000 already committed.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Arboretum director Justine Richardson said the Arboretum’s long-term ecological restoration efforts and work to conserve the biodiversity of native Ontario trees align well with Indigenous approaches to research and the Nokom’s House team.

“As a green space and land-based hub for research, teaching and community engagement right beside campus, we are committed to walking step-by-step with Indigenous colleagues, researchers, students and partners toward learning truth, seeking reconciliation and braiding knowledges,” she said.