Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peel police locate family of 3-year-old girl found at bus terminal in Mississauga

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 9:30 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel police say they have located the family of a three-year-old toddler who was found at a bus terminal in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency services responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a child running around a bus terminal shortly after 4 :30 a.m.

Police said officers arrived and located a three-year-old girl. Investigators said the girl was in good spirits.

A short time later, police said the child’s family was located and were being taken home.

It is unclear at this time why the child was left unattended or how she made her way to the terminal. Police said an investigation is underway.

Trending Stories

Children’s Aid Society has been notified and will be speaking with the family.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information will come shortly.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagpeel police tagMIssissauga Child Found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers