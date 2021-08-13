Peel police locate family of 3-year-old girl found at bus terminal in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say they have located the family of a three-year-old toddler who was found at a bus terminal in Mississauga on Friday.

Emergency services responded to a call from a concerned citizen about a child running around a bus terminal shortly after 4 :30 a.m.

Police said officers arrived and located a three-year-old girl. Investigators said the girl was in good spirits.

A short time later, police said the child’s family was located and were being taken home.

It is unclear at this time why the child was left unattended or how she made her way to the terminal. Police said an investigation is underway.

Children’s Aid Society has been notified and will be speaking with the family.

Police said more information will come shortly.

