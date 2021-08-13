Brock University requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for those on campus

Send this page to someone via email

Students heading into the Fall 2021 term at Brock University will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, accord to the school’s executives.

In a release on Thursday, university representatives said all students, faculty, staff and visitors who wish to access campus this September will have to have at least one dose of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine or one on the World Health Organization Emergency use listing.

“This is the latest in several measures the University is taking as part of its ongoing commitment to the health and safety of its community,” the university said in a statement.

A second dose will be required by Oct. 15 and those who cannot be vaccinated, due to medical conditions or other grounds recognized by the Ontario Human Rights Code, can make a request for an exemption.

Read more: McMaster students living in residences will require vaccinations this fall

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone returning to the Brock community should be prepared to furnish proof of vaccination to school officials.

Those not vaccinated should expect to submit to safety protocols including screenings and frequent testing.

Brock joins a number of other Ontario universities and colleges that are requiring some sort of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination status for a return in the fall, either for campuses or residences.

Others include McMaster University in Hamilton, Waterloo University, Western University in London and the University of Toronto, which require students living in residences to be fully vaccinated.

Seneca College in Toronto and Confederation College in Thunder Bay are requiring vaccinations for all students and staff on campus.

Advertisement