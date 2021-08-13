27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19

Menu

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 13, 2021 9:05 am
Carnival cruise View image in full screen
This Jan. 29, 2021 file photo shows a Carnival Cruise Line sign at PortMiami in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement.

The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

Read more: ‘We will find you’: Anti-maskers harass parents after school meeting in Tennessee

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98 per cent of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5 per cent of its passengers.

The Washington Post reported Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers.

The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues.

Read more: Man killed his kids over QAnon ‘serpent DNA’ conspiracy, U.S. officials say

The cruise line said in a statement Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas, and provide a negative COVID test within three days of embarkment for cruises beginning Aug. 14.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and the ship remains under observation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
