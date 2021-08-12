Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, agrees to step down from conservatorship

Send this page to someone via email

Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from his long time role as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears‘ estate, the pop star’s attorney said on Thursday.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” the singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement.

Britney Spears' father loses bid to retain full control of her conservatorship; Justin Timberlake issues apology to her and Janet Jackson – Feb 12, 2021

Spears, who has controlled his daughter’s affairs since she suffered a mental health breakdown in 2008, agreed to step aside in court documents filed on Thursday.

The “Toxic” pop star has been seeking for months to remove her father from any say in her affairs. A court hearing to discuss her request had been set for late September in Los Angeles.

