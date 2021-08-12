SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada to donate 10M J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:32 pm
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/25: An Army nurse holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on the first day the site resumed offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the lifting of the pause ordered by the FDA and the CDC due to blood clot concerns. View image in full screen
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/04/25: An Army nurse holds a vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Valencia State College on the first day the site resumed offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the lifting of the pause ordered by the FDA and the CDC due to blood clot concerns. Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Canada will donate up to 10M additional doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines also known as the Janssen vaccine internationally, the federal government announced Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that Canada will share an additional 10 million doses of the Janssen vaccine for distribution to low and middle-income countries,” Minister of International Development Karina Gould told reporters during a press conference.

Read more: Johnson & Johnson says its COVID-19 vaccine strong against Delta variant in new study

The donation brings Canada’s total donations to the COVAX facility to over 40 million COVID-19 doses, making the country one of the leaders in vaccine donation per capita.

Trending Stories

“We can be proud that 40M doses is the equivalent to a dose donated from every Canadian to somebody else in the world that also needs to get vaccinated,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada authorized the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in early March but is has never been used in the country.

The only shipment for 330,000 doses delivered in late April was held in quarantine for months because of concerns of possible tainting at a production facility in Baltimore.

Health Canada ultimately determined the doses couldn’t be verified and returned them to the company.

Now, with a surplus of vaccines from other manufacturers, Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Canada will redirect its Johnson and Johnson shots to countries in need.

— with files from The Canadian Press, more to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagJohnson & Johnson tagCOVAX tagcovid vaccine update tagcanada covax donation tagcovid vaccine donation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers