Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Serious crash in southwest London under investigation: Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 6:21 pm
The public service announcement comes after a teenage boy riding a scooter was seriously injured after attaching himself to a moving vehicle. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

London Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision at Wonderland Road south and Glanworth Drive on Wednesday.

Police say emergency services responded to a collision involving two vehicles around 1:22 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

Three adults were transported by EMS to hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is in the early stages and is being handled by the service traffic management unit.

The intersection of Wonderland Road south and Glanworth Drive is closed while police investigate.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

