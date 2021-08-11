Serious crash in southwest London under investigation: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London Police are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision at Wonderland Road south and Glanworth Drive on Wednesday.

Police say emergency services responded to a collision involving two vehicles around 1:22 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

Three adults were transported by EMS to hospital and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Read more: Canada getting vaccine passport for international travel

The investigation is in the early stages and is being handled by the service traffic management unit.

The intersection of Wonderland Road south and Glanworth Drive is closed while police investigate.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).