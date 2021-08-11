Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Health unit issues first heat warning of season for Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Peterborough and surrounding area under a heat alert' Peterborough and surrounding area under a heat alert
Environment Canada has issued a heat alert for the region including Peterborough, Northumberland County, and the City of Kawartha Lakes. So, health officials want you to take care and keep cool. Tricia Mason reports.

Peterborough Public Health issued its first heat warning of the season on Wednesday.

Temperatures until Friday are expected to hover in the high 20s C to low 30s C, and the humidity will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“Please remember to call family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live on their own, to make sure they are alright,” the health unit stated.

“This decreases your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.”

Read more: Heat warning issued for much of southern Ontario, humidex of 40 expected for several days

Story continues below advertisement

The One Roof Community Centre at 99 Brock St., will be open as a cooling centre Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed noon to 3 p.m. for lunch preparation and delivery).

Refillable water bottles and bottled water are being distributed by One Roof through its community meal program.

Trending Stories

There are also water refilling stations available at the following locations:

  • Peterborough Marina, 92 George St. N.
  • Eastgate Memorial Park, 2150 Ashburnham Dr.
  • Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr.
  • Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Tap water is also available at public washrooms at municipal parks, including King Edward Park and Millennium Park, the health unit noted.

Read more: How to stay cool and plan for future hot spells

“People suffer heat-related illnesses when their body temperature quickly rises and they are unable to cool themselves,” the health unit stated.

“The risk of heat-related illness increases with the amount of time spent in the heat, the temperature and an individual’s sensitivity to heat.

“If you feel faint, find it hard to breathe, or feel confused and disoriented because of the heat, call 911 or go to the emergency department at the nearest hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast Aug. 11, 2021' Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast Aug. 11, 2021
Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast Aug. 11, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Public Health tagHeat tagHeat Warning tagHot Weather tagHot tagHeatwave tagHumidity tagPeterborough Weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers