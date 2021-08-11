Health unit issues first heat warning of season for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health issued its first heat warning of the season on Wednesday.

Temperatures until Friday are expected to hover in the high 20s C to low 30s C, and the humidity will make temperatures feel closer to 40 C. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“Please remember to call family, friends and neighbours, especially seniors who live on their own, to make sure they are alright,” the health unit stated.

“Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty."

“This decreases your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.”

Story continues below advertisement

The One Roof Community Centre at 99 Brock St., will be open as a cooling centre Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed noon to 3 p.m. for lunch preparation and delivery).

Refillable water bottles and bottled water are being distributed by One Roof through its community meal program.

There are also water refilling stations available at the following locations:

Peterborough Marina, 92 George St. N.

Eastgate Memorial Park, 2150 Ashburnham Dr.

Beavermead Park, 2011 Ashburnham Dr.

Peterborough Public Library, 345 Aylmer St. N.

Tap water is also available at public washrooms at municipal parks, including King Edward Park and Millennium Park, the health unit noted.

Read more: How to stay cool and plan for future hot spells

“People suffer heat-related illnesses when their body temperature quickly rises and they are unable to cool themselves,” the health unit stated.

“The risk of heat-related illness increases with the amount of time spent in the heat, the temperature and an individual’s sensitivity to heat.

“If you feel faint, find it hard to breathe, or feel confused and disoriented because of the heat, call 911 or go to the emergency department at the nearest hospital.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast Aug. 11, 2021 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast Aug. 11, 2021