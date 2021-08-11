SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Nearly 1,500 new vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears' Businesses call for COVID-19 vaccine passports amid 4th wave fears
WATCH: The Ontario government continues to reject the idea of issuing a passport-style document affirming that someone has been fully vaccinated.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,487 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Nearly 300 of the shots were first doses and more than 1,200 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: SkyJack closes its mass vaccination clinic in Guelph

The additional doses mean that more than 202,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82.5 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 69 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County as well as Dufferin County.

More than 419,700 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls' Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls
Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

Trending Stories

As of Tuesday, 63 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Read more: Ontario emphasizes watching COVID-19 hospitalizations over case counts

Meanwhile, public health announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Guelph and Wellington County.

Active cases in the city fell to 16, while the county is dealing with seven. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph to date.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

