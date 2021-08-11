COVID-19: Nearly 1,500 new vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,487 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

Nearly 300 of the shots were first doses and more than 1,200 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: SkyJack closes its mass vaccination clinic in Guelph

The additional doses mean that more than 202,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 74.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82.5 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 69 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County as well as Dufferin County.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 419,700 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

2:30 Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls Ontario government shuts down idea of vaccine mandate amid growing calls

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Tuesday, 63 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, public health announced no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Guelph and Wellington County.

Active cases in the city fell to 16, while the county is dealing with seven. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are two confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.