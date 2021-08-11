Wanted Peterborough man found with fentanyl, provides false ID during traffic stop: police

A Peterborough man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, including an attempt to turn into a construction zone in the area of Stewart and McDonnell streets.
Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver allegedly falsely identified himself and the officer determined he was wanted on an outstanding warrant by another police service. Officers say they also located a quantity of cash and suspected fentanyl.
Read more: 2 arrested, drugs, firearm seized after pursuit ends with crash into bus shelter in Peterborough
Shane Whiteman, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, driving while under suspension and disobeying a stop sign.
He was released to the other police service on the strength of the warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 2 on the local charges.
Comments