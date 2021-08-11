Wanted Peterborough man found with fentanyl, provides false ID during traffic stop: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner, including an attempt to turn into a construction zone in the area of Stewart and McDonnell streets.

Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver allegedly falsely identified himself and the officer determined he was wanted on an outstanding warrant by another police service. Officers say they also located a quantity of cash and suspected fentanyl.

Shane Whiteman, 42, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer, driving while under suspension and disobeying a stop sign.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released to the other police service on the strength of the warrant. He is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 2 on the local charges.