Crime

Case of Ontario doctor accused of murdering patient adjourned to September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2021 9:51 am
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. View image in full screen
A doctor at an eastern Ontario hospital is facing a first-degree murder charge. OPP say they are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at Hawkesbury's hospital. Hawkesbury and District General Hospital/Facebook

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned until next month.

Ontario Provincial Police have accused Dr. Brian Nadler of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Doctor accused in Hawkesbury, Ont., hospital death released on bail

Police have said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler received bail in July and his lawyer says his client maintains his innocence.

His case is next up in court in L’Orignal, Ont., on Sept. 1.

Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
