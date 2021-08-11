Menu

Canada

National Bank’s Louis Vachon retiring after nearly 15 years as CEO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2021 9:40 am
National Bank Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon speaks to shareholders at the company's annual meeting Friday, April 21, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

National Bank of Canada says chief executive Louis Vachon will retire at the end of October after nearly 15 years in the job.

The Montreal-based bank says chief operating officer Laurent Ferreira will replace him in the top post.

Vachon has been CEO since June 2007 and also served as chief operating officer before heading the bank.

Read more: Canada’s big banks are seeing their profits soar. Here’s how they’re making their money

Ferreira joined National Bank in 1998.

Before he became chief operating officer in February, Ferreira was executive vice-president and co-head, financial markets.

He will become CEO effective Nov. 1.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
