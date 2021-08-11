National Bank’s Louis Vachon retiring after nearly 15 years as CEO

Send this page to someone via email

National Bank of Canada says chief executive Louis Vachon will retire at the end of October after nearly 15 years in the job.

The Montreal-based bank says chief operating officer Laurent Ferreira will replace him in the top post.

Vachon has been CEO since June 2007 and also served as chief operating officer before heading the bank.

Ferreira joined National Bank in 1998.

Before he became chief operating officer in February, Ferreira was executive vice-president and co-head, financial markets.

He will become CEO effective Nov. 1.

