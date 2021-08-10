Boat found adrift on Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake has RCMP looking for its owner.

The vessel was discovered Friday night.

Vernon RCMP said the boat likely came loose of its mooring during a storm.

It was found by a homeowner.

That person was able to tie up the boat and called police.

Police have released a photo of the sailboat in hopes of reuniting it with its rightful owner.

If anyone recognizes the boat, they are asked to call Vernon RCMP.

