Boat found adrift on Okanagan Lake

A sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake has RCMP looking for its owner.
The vessel was discovered Friday night.
Vernon RCMP said the boat likely came loose of its mooring during a storm.
It was found by a homeowner.
That person was able to tie up the boat and called police.
Police have released a photo of the sailboat in hopes of reuniting it with its rightful owner.
If anyone recognizes the boat, they are asked to call Vernon RCMP.
