News

Boat found adrift on Okanagan Lake

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:48 pm
This sailboat was found adrift Friday night on Okanagan Lake in Vernon.
This sailboat was found adrift Friday night on Okanagan Lake in Vernon. Contributed

A sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake has RCMP looking for its owner.

The vessel was discovered Friday night.

Read more: Wildfires in Western Canada creating own weather systems, experts say

Vernon RCMP said the boat likely came loose of its mooring during a storm.

It was found by a homeowner.

That person was able to tie up the boat and called police.

Read more: West Kelowna swirling and extreme wind event not a twister: Environment Canada

Police have released a photo of the sailboat in hopes of reuniting it with its rightful owner.

If anyone recognizes the boat, they are asked to call Vernon RCMP.

