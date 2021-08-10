Menu

Crime

45-year-old charged after man assaulted, robbed in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:42 pm
According to police, the victim and his group had befriended the suspect and a woman earlier in the day. View image in full screen
According to police, the victim and his group had befriended the suspect and a woman earlier in the day. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 45-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after another man was assaulted and robbed by an individual with a knife on Monday evening, South Simcoe police say.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. in the Killarney Beach Road and 20th Sideroad area in Innisfil, Ont.

Read more: 2 charged after dispute ends in alleged assault in Innisfil: police

According to police, the victim and his group had befriended the suspect and a woman earlier in the day.

Trending Stories

After the incident, the suspect left the scene with the woman on foot prior to police arrival, though officers found and arrested them.

Police seized a knife and cocaine. Officers say the male victim didn’t require any medical treatment.

Read more: Brampton man charged after 2 teens sexually assaulted at beach in Innisfil, Ont.

The suspect — Carlos Cavalheiro, 45, from Innisfil — was charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order and cocaine possession.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Megan Johnston, 37, from Angus, was arrested on an unrelated warrant from another police service and turned over to that service’s custody.

