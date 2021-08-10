45-year-old charged after man assaulted, robbed in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after another man was assaulted and robbed by an individual with a knife on Monday evening, South Simcoe police say.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. in the Killarney Beach Road and 20th Sideroad area in Innisfil, Ont.

According to police, the victim and his group had befriended the suspect and a woman earlier in the day.

After the incident, the suspect left the scene with the woman on foot prior to police arrival, though officers found and arrested them.

Police seized a knife and cocaine. Officers say the male victim didn’t require any medical treatment.

The suspect — Carlos Cavalheiro, 45, from Innisfil — was charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order and cocaine possession.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Megan Johnston, 37, from Angus, was arrested on an unrelated warrant from another police service and turned over to that service’s custody.