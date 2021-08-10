COVID-19: Waterloo Region reports 20 new cases, 1 more death

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s public health unit is reporting another fatal case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its death toll during the pandemic to 285.

It’s the second death linked to the novel coronavirus that has been reported in as many days.

Another 20 confirmed cases are being reported in the region as the total case count has risen to 18,565.

Active cases have increased by two from the previous day to 143, which includes 12 people currently being treated in an intensive care unit.

Another 19 people have recovered from the virus bringing total resolved cases up to 18,133.

Story continues below advertisement

4:41 What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says 799,961 doses have been administered to residents, which is over 3,100 more than it reported the previous day.

It says 374,804 area residents have now been fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 2,238.

This means that 73.9 per cent of area residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated with 83.8 per cent now having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement