SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Waterloo Region reports 20 new cases, 1 more death

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario' Business groups call for COVID-19 vaccine passports in Ontario
WATCH: The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is one of several groups calling for vaccine passports to avoid future lockdowns. At this point, Ontario’s premier has said that is not on the table. Marianne Dimain reports.

Waterloo Region’s public health unit is reporting another fatal case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its death toll during the pandemic to 285.

It’s the second death linked to the novel coronavirus that has been reported in as many days.

Read more: Ontario emphasizes watching COVID-19 hospitalizations over case counts

Another 20 confirmed cases are being reported in the region as the total case count has risen to 18,565.

Active cases have increased by two from the previous day to 143, which includes 12 people currently being treated in an intensive care unit.

Another 19 people have recovered from the virus bringing total resolved cases up to 18,133.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers' What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers
What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers

Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force says 799,961 doses have been administered to residents, which is over 3,100 more than it reported the previous day.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario long-term care homes association calls for mandatory vaccines for all health-care workers

It says 374,804 area residents have now been fully vaccinated, which is an increase of 2,238.

This means that 73.9 per cent of area residents over the age of 12 are now fully vaccinated with 83.8 per cent now having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagCOVID Kitchener tagCOVID waterloo tagCOVID Cambridge tagWaterloo COVID daily update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers