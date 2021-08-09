Minivan crashes into Kingston hydro pole, causes west-end power outage

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Kingston’s waterfront Sunday, causing a power outage.

The collision took place shortly after 10 a.m. near the Front and Bishop roads intersection, police confirmed Monday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound down Front Road when it then veered into the eastbound lanes, running off the road and striking the pole and a fence.

The front of the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was severely damaged and the hydro pole was leaning and cracked at the top due to the crash.

Police say Frontenac Paramedics assessed the driver, who they say declined to be treated at Kingston General Hospital. The unidentified man suffered only minor injuries.

Police charged him with careless driving and driving with a suspended licence.

Hydro One restored power later that afternoon but has yet to comment on the length of the power outage or the number of residents affected.