Crime

Minivan crashes into Kingston hydro pole, causes west-end power outage

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 12:36 pm
A minivan crashed into a hydro pole along Kingston's waterfront Sunday, causing a power outage in the area. View image in full screen
A minivan crashed into a hydro pole along Kingston's waterfront Sunday, causing a power outage in the area. Dominic Christian Owens

A vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Kingston’s waterfront Sunday, causing a power outage.

The collision took place shortly after 10 a.m. near the Front and Bishop roads intersection, police confirmed Monday.

Police say the vehicle was travelling westbound down Front Road when it then veered into the eastbound lanes, running off the road and striking the pole and a fence.

Read more: Kingston police lay impaired driving charges after crash into hydro pole

The front of the vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was severely damaged and the hydro pole was leaning and cracked at the top due to the crash.

Police say Frontenac Paramedics assessed the driver, who they say declined to be treated at Kingston General Hospital. The unidentified man suffered only minor injuries.

Police charged him with careless driving and driving with a suspended licence.

Hydro One restored power later that afternoon but has yet to comment on the length of the power outage or the number of residents affected.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
