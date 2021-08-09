Menu

Ottawa, eastern Ontario start week under heat warning

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 9:59 am
Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to climb into the 30s on Monday with a potential Humidex value of 40. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec are due for high temperatures on Monday that could stick around until midweek.

Environment Canada has the region, including Gatineau in Quebec and as far Sharbot Lake to the southwest of the nation’s capital, under a heat warning on Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s and drop into the 20s overnight. Humidex values could hit 40 in some areas.

Read more: ‘Code red for humanity’ — Climate change spiraling out of control, U.N. report says

The heat warnings come with a chance of showers every day this week, according to Environment Canada forecasts.

The same conditions are forecast for Tuesday with the potential to stretch into Wednesday, though the weather agency said there is “some uncertainty at this point.”

The heat and humidity can also affect air quality. Environment Canada warned residents to watch for the signs of heat-related illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, exhaustion, heatstroke and complications of underlying health conditions.

The City of Ottawa is set to open three cooling centres on Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as a refuge for residents looking to escape the heat. They will be open at:

  • Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.
  • Overbrook Community Centre 33 Quill St.
  • Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., first floor of the Heritage Building

 

Global News Morning weather forecast: Monday 9, 2021
