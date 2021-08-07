Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 6:53 pm
Veronica and William Duquette celebrated their 70 years of marriage on Saturday with friends and family. View image in full screen
Veronica and William Duquette celebrated their 70 years of marriage on Saturday with friends and family. Duquette family / Submitted Photo

A Saskatchewan couple is celebrating a big milestone in their lives, their 70th wedding anniversary.

Veronica and William Duquette got married in 1951 and have 13 kids together.

The couple’s family is putting an event together to celebrate their anniversary on Saturday. The couple renewed their vows in the afternoon during a church service. The service will be followed by a supper for friends and family.

Their son, Marcel Duquette, said it’s an honour to have his parents in their lives for so long.

“On account of this COVID going around, we’re just happy to be with them today. They’re in good health. They’re both perfectly healthy,” Marcel said.

Though they’ve been married for 70 years, Marcel said his parents have been together for 71 years.

“That’s a big accomplishment for them. They had a rough life. They grew up, got married in 1951 and they had just a poor little wedding,” Marcel said.

The couple had eight sons and six daughters together.

“We have a very large family. I guess we helped one another with a big family like this, through hardship and kinship, it really helped us lots.”

The couple actually had their 70th anniversary in June but waited to have a celebration until COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

