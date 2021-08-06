Menu

Health

N.B. investigating outbreak of legionellosis in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 4:16 pm
A close-up shot of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires' disease).
A close-up shot of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires' disease). Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

New Brunswick is investigating the source of an outbreak of six confirmed cases of legionellosis in the Greater Moncton Region in less than two weeks.

Legionellosis is a disease caused by bacteria called legionella, which are found worldwide, said the province in a release.

These bacteria live in the environment and can be found in natural bodies of water such as ponds, lakes, and streams; and in constructed water systems such as air conditioners, cooling towers, whirlpools, spas, and decorative fountains.

Canada has a 'seafood fraud' problem and it's because of mislabelling, report finds

“Public Health recommends that people who become ill with pneumonia-like or respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches and headache, promptly seek medical care or call 811,” said Dr. Yves Léger, regional medical officer of health, in the release.

The province said people do not become ill from legionella by drinking water. Home and car air conditioning units do not use water to cool, so they are not a risk for legionella.

“Although legionellosis is not spread person to person, it is spread when the bacteria are present in an infected water source and fine mists of water from that source are inhaled,” said Léger.

According to Léger, anyone exposed to the bacteria can become infected.

However, older people, those with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases, smokers, people who are regular heavy consumers of alcohol, and people working with man-made water systems, such as maintenance workers on air conditioning systems, are at greater risk of developing the disease.

In 2019, a legionellosis outbreak was declared with 16 confirmed cases in the Greater Moncton region.

