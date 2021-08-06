COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s death toll grows by 1, new infections highest in weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported a new COVID-19-related death as well as the highest case increase in nearly a month on Friday.

The recently deceased was in the 60-79 age range. There have been 582 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders return to action for first time in nearly 2 years

According to the provincial government’s dashboard on Friday, there were 85 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 50,338 — the highest number of new infections since July 8, when 115 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 54 from 51 on Thursday.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have increased and now sit at 549. The last time active cases were that high was June 27.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 57 patients with COVID-19: 45 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in intensive care units.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 49,207 following 40 more recoveries.

According to the dashboard, 1,931 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 970,495 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,426,527 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

1:47 Will Canada start offering third doses to immunocompromised? Will Canada start offering third doses to immunocompromised?

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

Advertisement

Related News Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan