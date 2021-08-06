SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba updates progress on care home review after 2020 outbreak

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 12:20 pm
Maples Personal Care Home. View image in full screen
Maples Personal Care Home. Revera

The province has released a progress report on what has been done so far to implement changes recommended in a review of the situation at Maples Long-Term Care Home.

The Winnipeg facility was hit hard during the COVID-19 outbreak in October 2020, with 56 deaths linked to the virus.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said Friday that within the last three months, all of the short-term recommendations, as well as recommendations specifically aimed toward the Maples facility, have been completed.

“A substantial amount of work has been done on implementing the recommendations we received after the COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples Long Term Care Home,” Stefanson said.

“We have made significant progress toward ensuring an outbreak like this doesn’t happen again.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Maples Care Home report shows ‘blame at every level’: advocate

In November of last year, the province hired an advisor to review the outbreak and provide recommendations.

Trending Stories

The report showed confusing pandemic planning and failures in multiple areas, including short-handed staff scrambling to keep up, as well as the hiring of untrained and overworked staffers.

The province said working groups were created with representatives of Shared Health, care home associations, regional health authorities and more, with the goal of planning and implementing the recommendations in the report.

Among the changes tackled so far:

  • creating a provincial care home plan
  • developing psychological supports for staff and residents
  • having a clear plan for every resident in case of an outbreak
  • improving communication with families and other stakeholders

Stefanson said while short-term goals have been met, the work is still ongoing and medium- and long-term work is expected to be complete by the end of December.

Click to play video: 'Maples Care Home report shows ‘blame at every level’: advocate' Maples Care Home report shows ‘blame at every level’: advocate
Maples Care Home report shows ‘blame at every level’: advocate – Feb 8, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagProvince of Manitoba tagCare Homes tagHeather Stefanson tagCare Home Outbreak tagMaples Long Term Care Home tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers