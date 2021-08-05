SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

New wildfire burning in Central Okanagan, north of Peachland, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 8:19 pm
A map showing the location of the Mount Miller wildfire, located north of Peachland and west of West Kelowna. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of the Mount Miller wildfire, located north of Peachland and west of West Kelowna. BC Wildfire Service

A new wildfire is burning in the Central Okanagan.

The Mount Miller blaze is estimated at two hectares and is burning around six km north of Peachland, B.C.

Believed to be lightning-caused, it’s also located around seven km west of West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood and roughly two km north of Highway 97C.

The BC Wildfire Service confirmed the fire on Thursday afternoon.

No structures are being threatened, but six firefighters, three helicopters and air tankers are attacking the wildfire.

