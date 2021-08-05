New wildfire burning in Central Okanagan, north of Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A new wildfire is burning in the Central Okanagan.

The Mount Miller blaze is estimated at two hectares and is burning around six km north of Peachland, B.C.

Believed to be lightning-caused, it’s also located around seven km west of West Kelowna’s Glenrosa neighbourhood and roughly two km north of Highway 97C.

The BC Wildfire Service confirmed the fire on Thursday afternoon.

No structures are being threatened, but six firefighters, three helicopters and air tankers are attacking the wildfire.

1:02 Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire Town of Falkland, B.C., under evacuation order due to aggressive White Rock Lake wildfire

Advertisement