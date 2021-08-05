Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 401 near Guelph, OPP say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Ontario Provincial Police say a 57-year-old motorcyclist from Oakville has died after colliding with a transport truck on Highway 401 near Guelph Thursday afternoon.

An OPP spokesperson said emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just after 3 p.m. when officers say the motorcyclist, who was travelling southbound on Highway 6, lost control and hit the side of the truck when trying to merge onto Highway 401.

The spokesperson said the man died at the scene. The transport truck driver wasn’t injured after the collision.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

Officers closed part of the highway near the crash scene as collision reconstruction investigators gathered evidence.

The closure of the highway resulted in major traffic delays on Highway 401 being reported in Cambridge. During the closure, traffic was diverted onto Highway 6 northbound.

