57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 401 near Guelph, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say a 57-year-old motorcyclist from Oakville has died after colliding with a transport truck on Highway 401 near Guelph Thursday afternoon.

An OPP spokesperson said emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just after 3 p.m. when officers say the motorcyclist, who was travelling southbound on Highway 6, lost control and hit the side of the truck when trying to merge onto Highway 401.

The spokesperson said the man died at the scene. The transport truck driver wasn’t injured after the collision.

Officers closed part of the highway near the crash scene as collision reconstruction investigators gathered evidence.

The closure of the highway resulted in major traffic delays on Highway 401 being reported in Cambridge. During the closure, traffic was diverted onto Highway 6 northbound.

