Man charged after 2 victims sexually assaulted near Port Credit Harbour in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say a man has been charged after two victims were sexually assaulted near the Port Credit Harbour in Mississauga.

Police said the incident happened on June 13 when two female victims met the suspect at his boat that was docked near the harbour.

Officers said 51-year-old Mississauga resident Paul Bailey was charged on Tuesday with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

Police said he’s associated with a local community charity, but didn’t specify.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Oct. 25.

Investigators said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

