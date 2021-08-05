‘It’s a peace of mind’: Erin, Ont. woman wins $500,000

Send this page to someone via email

An Erin, Ont., woman already has some great ideas about what to do with the $500,000 she won while playing Lotto Max.

Jacquelynn Onilla shared a $1-million Maxmillions prize with another ticket in the draw on June 8.

“I was at my mom’s when I saw the OLG email — my stepdad said it must be spam,” she said. “Then I logged into my account and saw I won big.”

The 33-year-old administrative assistant and mother of one added that she is not a regular lottery player and only played because the jackpot was so high.

Onilla plans to buy a house, save for her wedding, help her mom and put the rest away for her son.

“Everyone’s life has changed with this win — it’s a peace of mind, especially after the pandemic. I can spend time with my son and fiancé and not worry,” she said.

OLG said the winning ticket was purchased on its website.