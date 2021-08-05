Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after fatal industrial accident at Caledon work yard, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 1:01 pm
Police said they were called to the scene at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the scene at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident at a work yard in Caledon on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Airport Road and King Street around 4:20 p.m.

The male victim, who hasn’t been identified, was found without vital signs and died at the scene.

Read more: 31-year-old man dead after crash between car and dump truck in Uxbridge

Police said that the initial investigation indicates he parked his pickup truck that had a small trailer attached and exited the vehicle.

The truck then rolled back and pinned the victim between the vehicle and trailer, police said.

Caledon OPP and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate the incident.

