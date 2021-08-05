Investigation underway after fatal industrial accident at Caledon work yard, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident at a work yard in Caledon on Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Airport Road and King Street around 4:20 p.m.

The male victim, who hasn’t been identified, was found without vital signs and died at the scene.

Police said that the initial investigation indicates he parked his pickup truck that had a small trailer attached and exited the vehicle.

The truck then rolled back and pinned the victim between the vehicle and trailer, police said.

Caledon OPP and the Ministry of Labour continue to investigate the incident.

