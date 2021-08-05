Calgary chefs, brewmasters compete for charity at 2021 food festival

The organizers of an annual food festival that sees Calgary chefs and brewmasters compete in the name of charity has released the list of venues participating in the 2021 event.
Those attending Barley & Smoke can try offerings from over a dozen local breweries and restaurants as they compete for titles including best beer, best ribs, best hand-held food and best food and beer pairing.
Tickets to the event, which runs from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, are $75 and include beer and tapas from all the participating breweries and restaurants.
Money raised will go toward Kid’s Cancer Care, with organizers hoping to raise $150,000 this year.
Kids Cancer Care founder and CEO Christine McIver says Barley & Smoke is the “foodie event of the year.”
“It serves up some of the best food and craft beer you’ll ever taste,” McIver said.
She added that the event is outdoors at Enmax Park with lots of room for social distancing.
“And it’s all local,” she said. “Local businesses supporting a local charity.”
“Calgary needs this right now and we’re so grateful to the sponsors and organizers for bringing it back as soon as they could to stimulate interest in local businesses, while raising funds for Alberta children with cancer.”
Aside from sampling beer and BBQ, the event also offers attendees the chance to see the unveiling of five custom-built play structures that will be installed at Kids Cancer Care’s Camp Kindle.
The play structures, created by local interior designers and home builders, are western-themed and include a saloon, theatre, tailor, bakery café, and sheriff’s office and jailhouse.
Organizers say the structures will help kids “go back in time to play and forget about cancer.”
The event will feature live music from three local artists.
In addition, Village Ice Cream and Westcide Ciders will be selling ice cream and craft cider with all of the proceeds going to Kids Cancer Care.
Participants in the 2021 Barley & Smoke event include:
- Cluck N Cleaver
- Pink Door Pizza
- Rodney’s Oyster House Calgary
- Una Pizza + Wine
- Free House Local Beer & Food Hall
- Kilt & Caber Ale House
- Last Best Brewing & Distilling
- Prairie Dog Brewing
- Tool Shed Brewing Company
- Trolley 5 Restaurant & Brewery
- Eighty-Eight Brewing Company
- Bow River Brewing
- Born Colorado Brewing
- Banded Peak Brewing
- Cabin Brewing Company
- The Establishment Brewing Company
- Half Hitch Brewing Company
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets you can visit the Barley & Smoke website.
