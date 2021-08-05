Federal election in Peterborough–Kawartha riding features 4 women candidates

The riding of Peterborough–Kawartha will have at least four women candidates in the next federal election following two more candidate votes on Wednesday evening.

Michelle Ferreri was chosen as the Conservative Party’s candidate, defeating John Rich during a vote held by members of the Peterborough Kawartha Conservative Electoral District Association at the Peterborough Curling Club.

The 42-year-old Ferreri is a video blogger, speaker and marketing consultant. She was formerly a TV broadcaster with CHEX-TV in Peterborough before leaving in 2014 (Global News acquired the station in 2017).

“Be the change you want to see: that’s all I can I tell you,” she said to supporters outside the curling club. “That’s what you have to do, you have to get involved.”

Also Wednesday during a video conference, Chanté White was acclaimed as the candidate for the Green Party of Canada after opponent Guy Hanchet dropped out. White, 28, grew up in Toronto and is a graduate of environmental studies and political science at Trent University. She currently resides in Peterborough. She was unavailable for comment.

White and Ferreri will be vying for the federal seat against incumbent Liberal MP Maryam Monsef who is seeking re-election for a third-straight term, as well as NDP candidate Joy Lachica, a retired elementary school teacher who is actively involved with the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario.

In a statement, Lachica says she has a deep connection to families and communities based on her career as a teacher.

“My background and experience will bring our riding’s voice to Ottawa in a dynamic way,” she said. “As your MP, I will fight for the changes we need now in Peterborough–Kawartha We have been waiting long enough. The impact of this pandemic has spared none of us. In fact, our common struggles have brought us together in new and unique ways. But to emerge stronger we must respond urgently to priorities like the Climate Emergency, and the many Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action still left unattended. We need governance now that lifts us up and leaves no one behind. New Democrats are doing that today.”

In a. media scrum, Ferreri said “the real work” begins as the election looms possibly this fall, advocating for unity among all levels of government. She says her representing Peterborough is already part of her work.

“I think it’s a huge responsibility (representing the region in Ottawa) but I think it’s actually an extension of what I already do with my business,” she said. “Really engaging. One thing we don’t do enough is actually ask people what they want. So that’s what I do. Sometimes, guess what, they aren’t going to agree.

“We are going to have hard discussions and things are going to get heated. But that doesn’t mean we can’t work together. I think that’s the biggest piece of it. So making sure we can find that common ground, that it’s OK to disagree — but let’s do what’s for the greater good of the people and serve the people.”

View image in full screen Michelle Ferreri is the Conservatives\’ federal candidate for Peterborough-Kawartha. She was congratulated by Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, left, and Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock federal MP Jamie Schmale. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

She also received endorsements from federal Conservative Jamie Schmale of the neighbouring riding of Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock and provincial Peterborough–Kawartha Conservative MPP Dave Smith.

Smith requested party unity and then took to criticizing Monsef in his speech, claiming she “left Peterborough” after closing her constituency office during the coronavirus pandemic to allow staff to work from home. Smith claims as a result he had to deal with more federal concerns from constituents.

“We are Conservatives who will work together to make sure this riding turns blue again, federally,” said Smith. “Because, selfishly, I need someone who is willing to work with me. I need someone who is going to get up before noon to actually do something. And I need someone who is going to be in the riding when need them.”

“We cannot have an absent MP ever again,” he added. “All of us have to get together and support Michelle in this next election — because it’s incumbent we get rid of Maryam.”

Global News Peterborough has reached out to Monsef for comment. Her office said a statement would be forthcoming.

No other parties have announced candidates in the riding as of Thursday.

