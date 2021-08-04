Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

10 dead, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van

By Brendan O'Brien Reuters
Posted August 4, 2021 7:27 pm
Click to play video: '12 dead, 21 rescued as migrant boat sinks off Greek island' 12 dead, 21 rescued as migrant boat sinks off Greek island
WATCH: 12 dead, 21 rescued as migrant boat sinks off Greek island – Jan 11, 2020

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas, about 150 kilometres from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. when the van went out of control on Highway 281 south of the town of Falfurrias in Brooks County, Texas, local KRIS-TV reported.

Trending Stories

Read more: Nearly half of COVID-19 deaths were immigrants at start of pandemic: StatCan

The van was top heavy and tipped over after it struck a curb, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez told MyRGVNews.com. The driver was among those killed.

A spokeswoman for Texas Department of Public Safety said she had no immediate information on the incident.

More to come.

Advertisement
© 2021 Reuters
Mexico tag10 dead 15 injured migrant van flips tag25 migrants van flipped tagEncino tagmigrants van crash US Mexico border tagmigrants van flipped tagUS-Mexico border van crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers