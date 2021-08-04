10 dead, 12 injured in Texas in crash involving migrant worker van

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were killed and 12 injured on Wednesday when a van carrying 25 migrants crashed in southern Texas, about 150 kilometres from the United States-Mexico border, local media reported.

The crash took place around 4 p.m. when the van went out of control on Highway 281 south of the town of Falfurrias in Brooks County, Texas, local KRIS-TV reported.

The van was top heavy and tipped over after it struck a curb, Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez told MyRGVNews.com. The driver was among those killed.

A spokeswoman for Texas Department of Public Safety said she had no immediate information on the incident.

More to come.

Advertisement