Man missing after swimming in North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is trying to find a 31-year-old man who was reported missing after swimming in the North Saskatchewan River over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 31, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services asked EPS to help search for Samuel Martin, 31.

Police were told Martin had been swimming in the river between Dawson Park and the Capilano Bridge with a friend at around 6 p.m. “when he did not resurface.”

Fire crews, police, city park rangers and search teams from multiple jurisdictions looked for him but Martin has not been located.

EPS is hopeful the public might be able to help.

Martin is described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and several notable tattoos, including “SMJB” on the right side of his neck and a half sleeve containing multiple images on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing white shorts.

View image in full screen Missing: Samuel Martin, 31. Edmonton Police

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.