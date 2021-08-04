Menu

Fire

Man missing after swimming in North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year' Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year
During this hot summer, many have been taking advantage of Alberta's rivers and lakes but it has led to some tragic situations. Sarah Komadina has more.

The Edmonton Police Service is trying to find a 31-year-old man who was reported missing after swimming in the North Saskatchewan River over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 31, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services asked EPS to help search for Samuel Martin, 31.

Police were told Martin had been swimming in the river between Dawson Park and the Capilano Bridge with a friend at around 6 p.m. “when he did not resurface.”

Read more: Notable increase in drownings across Alberta: RCMP

Fire crews, police, city park rangers and search teams from multiple jurisdictions looked for him but Martin has not been located.

Click to play video: 'Woman dead after being swept into Oldman River' Woman dead after being swept into Oldman River
EPS is hopeful the public might be able to help.

Martin is described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and several notable tattoos, including “SMJB” on the right side of his neck and a half sleeve containing multiple images on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing white shorts.

Missing: Samuel Martin, 31 View image in full screen
Missing: Samuel Martin, 31. Edmonton Police

Read more: Man drowns at Wizard Lake as Alberta RCMP issue warning about water safety

Anyone with information regarding Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

