China Rising, Episode 7: Hong Kong

The last time I visited Hong Kong, in the summer of 2019, pro-democracy protesters were celebrating a major victory.

Hong Kongers had been gathering by the thousands for months, to condemn the government’s proposed extradition bill. The controversial law would’ve allowed Hong Kong residents who are facing charges to be extradited to mainland China, where the conviction rate is 99 per cent. Protesters feared Beijing would use the legislation to prosecute its political opponents in Hong Kong.

On Aug. 18, 2019, I watched nearly two million people, a quarter of the city’s population, march through the streets. A few weeks later, the Hong Kong government finally bowed to public pressure and withdrew the extradition bill.

View image in full screen On Aug. 18, 2019, an estimated 1.7 million Hong Kongers braved pouring rain and marched through the streets to protest the Hong Kong government’s proposed extradition bill. -Jeff Semple / Global News. @JeffSempleGN / Global News

In November 2019, pro-democracy candidates won a stunning victory in local elections, thanks to a record turnout of young voters.

Back then, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy campaigners were filled with hope for the future. Not anymore.

On Episode 7 of China Rising, we’ll take a trip to Hong Kong, where activists, lawmakers and journalists are now being arrested and charged under Beijing’s new national security law.

The legislation went into effect on July 1, 2020 and covers four key areas of criminal activity: secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign or external forces.

It dramatically expanded the Chinese central government’s powers in Hong Kong. Its proponents claim the law is necessary to prevent a violent uprising. Its critics argue the national security law violates the terms of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover agreement and constitution, which guaranteed Hong Kong special status and democratic liberties, such as freedom of speech and assembly, until the year 2047.

In the fight for Hong Kong’s future, Canadians have a lot at stake. Hong Kong is home to 300,000 Canadians — the largest Canuck community in any city outside of Canada.

On this episode of China Rising, we’ll take a trip to Hong Kong and meet the Canadian expats on the front lines of the fight, some of whom now risk arrest and criminal prosecution. We’ll also hear from members of Canada’s Chinese community, which appears deeply divided over Hong Kong’s future.

