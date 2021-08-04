Menu

Canada

‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ petition gets Hollywood superstar support

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:06 pm
Nathan Fillion arriving for the premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 13, 2015. View image in full screen
Nathan Fillion arriving for the premiere of Avengers: Age of Ultron at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on April 13, 2015. Credit: PA Photos Limited [2001] all rights reserved

A push to name an Edmonton park “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” just received a superstar boost.

Fillion, who is part of the cast of the new movie The Suicide Squad, is from Edmonton.

A change.org petition to name a proposed downtown green space the “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” had nearly 18,000 names as of Wednesday morning.

Read more: ‘Healthy dollop’ of Nathan Fillion: Alberta group snags actor as host of virtual forest tour

A video was released by Warner Bros. showing his co-stars endorsing the idea.

“I 100 per cent support this idea, completely,” said Margot Robbie. “I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton. I believe in it.”

“Is this real?” Idris Elba asked.

“I’m intrigued. I’m excited,” John Cena said.

Read more: Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion raising funds for Varscona Theatre overhaul

The petition was created by local radio host Lauren Hunter.

The new Suicide Squad movie opens on Friday, Aug. 6.

Read more: Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion pays it forward after gas station attendant helps his mother

Click to play video: 'Alberta forest group snags actor Nathan Fillion as host of virtual outdoor tour' Alberta forest group snags actor Nathan Fillion as host of virtual outdoor tour
