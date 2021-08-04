‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ petition gets Hollywood superstar support

A push to name an Edmonton park “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” just received a superstar boost.
Fillion, who is part of the cast of the new movie The Suicide Squad, is from Edmonton.
A change.org petition to name a proposed downtown green space the “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” had nearly 18,000 names as of Wednesday morning.
A video was released by Warner Bros. showing his co-stars endorsing the idea.
“I 100 per cent support this idea, completely,” said Margot Robbie. “I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton. I believe in it.”
“Is this real?” Idris Elba asked.
“I’m intrigued. I’m excited,” John Cena said.
The petition was created by local radio host Lauren Hunter.
The new Suicide Squad movie opens on Friday, Aug. 6.
