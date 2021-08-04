‘Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion’ petition gets Hollywood superstar support

Send this page to someone via email

A push to name an Edmonton park “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” just received a superstar boost.

Fillion, who is part of the cast of the new movie The Suicide Squad, is from Edmonton.

A change.org petition to name a proposed downtown green space the “Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion” had nearly 18,000 names as of Wednesday morning.

A video was released by Warner Bros. showing his co-stars endorsing the idea.

“I 100 per cent support this idea, completely,” said Margot Robbie. “I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton. I believe in it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I 100 per cent support this idea, completely," said Margot Robbie. "I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton. I believe in it."

“Is this real?” Idris Elba asked.

“I’m intrigued. I’m excited,” John Cena said.

The petition was created by local radio host Lauren Hunter.

Edmonton + @Sonic1029 are on a mission — a petition mission! 😂 In honour of Edmontonian actor, Nathan Fillion aka T.D.K., they want to name a building The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. And #TheSuicideSquad is here for it! 😍 Watch: https://t.co/R0q0yiVXdZ. pic.twitter.com/6Go1VZJRX2 — Warner Bros. Canada (@WarnerBrosCA) August 3, 2021

The new Suicide Squad movie opens on Friday, Aug. 6.

