Health

Ontario provides $49M to festivals, events to help COVID-19 pandemic recovery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 11:01 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order' Toronto cancels all major summer events as Ontario extends stay-at-home order
The City of Toronto has cancelled all major summer events including the CNE, Honda Indy, Caribbean Carnival and Taste of the Danforth for a second straight year to curb the spread of COVID-19. Marianne Dimain reports – May 14, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is giving festivals and events across the province an additional $49 million to help the hard-hit sector through the pandemic.

Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod says COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the tourism and culture industries, and
the investment will help organizations that are finding new ways to safely operate.

Read more: CNE, Caribbean Carnival, Honda Indy among Toronto-led summer events cancelled for 2021

Most of the money is going to 439 festivals and events through the Reconnect Festival and Event Program, developed to help organizers adapt to public health measures, through steps such as hosting virtual or drive-through events.

They can put the funding toward programming and production, marketing, mobile applications, website development, and implementing health and safety measures.

Click to play video: 'A slice of Caribbean Carnival' A slice of Caribbean Carnival
A slice of Caribbean Carnival

The Celebrate Ontario Blockbuster program is getting $6 million to help municipalities and organizations host large-scale events that draw a lot of tourists.

The government says that before the pandemic, every dollar of provincial funding through the program resulted in nearly $21 of visitor spending.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
