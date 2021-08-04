Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

KHSC loosens visitor restrictions as local COVID-19 situation improves

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 11:22 am
Kingston Health Sciences Centre will now allow two visitors to visit those staying in inpatient areas of the hospital due to consistently low COVID-19 case counts. View image in full screen
Kingston Health Sciences Centre will now allow two visitors to visit those staying in inpatient areas of the hospital due to consistently low COVID-19 case counts. Global News

Due to consistently low COVID-19 cases counts in the region, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is now allowing patients staying in hospital two visitors instead of just one.

Those two visitors will not be allowed to see the patient at the same time, and the hospital organization is encouraging patients to choose visitors who are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Kingston General Hospital visitors urged to get tested

Those under quarantine will continue to be disallowed any visitors until their isolation period ends.

Trending Stories

Still, no changes are being made in day surgery or outpatient areas, like clinics, the emergency department and the urgent care centre.

Patients attending these areas of local hospitals must come alone if they are able to.

Story continues below advertisement

KHSC says it will allow one visitor to accompany vulnerable patients such as pediatric patients, those with severe dementia or those who are dying.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KGH tagkingston health sciences centre tagKHSC taghotel dieu taghospital visitors tag2 inpatient visitors taghospital visitor police taginpatient visitors tagkingston hopsital visitors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers