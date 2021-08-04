KHSC loosens visitor restrictions as local COVID-19 situation improves

Send this page to someone via email

Due to consistently low COVID-19 cases counts in the region, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) is now allowing patients staying in hospital two visitors instead of just one.

Those two visitors will not be allowed to see the patient at the same time, and the hospital organization is encouraging patients to choose visitors who are fully vaccinated.

Those under quarantine will continue to be disallowed any visitors until their isolation period ends.

Still, no changes are being made in day surgery or outpatient areas, like clinics, the emergency department and the urgent care centre.

Patients attending these areas of local hospitals must come alone if they are able to.

KHSC says it will allow one visitor to accompany vulnerable patients such as pediatric patients, those with severe dementia or those who are dying.